KSHSAA postseason schedule released for Kansas high school basketball sub-state games

Following the end of the regular season, the Kansas high school basketball sub-state brackets were finalized by KSHSAA on Saturday.

Below is a complete listing of Wichita-area boys and girls team schedules for next week’s postseason games.

Class 6A boys sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at 6 p.m. Wednesday unless otherwise noted and championship games are played at the higher seed on Saturday.

Wichita Heights pod—No. 16 Liberal (5-15) at No. 1 Wichita Heights (19-1); No. 9 Washburn Rural (10-10) at No. 8 Wichita Southeast (11-9).

Junction City pod—No. 15 Wichita East (5-15) at No. 2 Junction City (18-2); No. 10 Wichita South (9-11) at No. 7 Manhattan (12-8).

Wichita Northwest pod—No. 14 Lawrence Free State (6-14) at No. 3 Wichita Northwest (15-5); No. 11 Wichita West (9-11) at No. 6 Maize (12-8), 7 p.m.

Derby pod—No. 13 Dodge City (8-12) at No. 4 Derby (13-7); No. 12 Garden City (9-11) at No. 5 Campus (12-8).

Class 6A girls sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at 6 p.m. Tuesday unless otherwise noted and championship games are played at the higher seed on Friday.

Wichita Heights pod—No. 16 Junction City (1-19) at No. 1 Wichita Heights (18-2); No. 9 Garden City (9-11) at No. 8 Wichita Southeast (10-10).

Derby pod—No. 15 Lawrence Free State (1-19) at No. 2 Derby (17-3); No. 10 Maize (7-13) at No. 7 Wichita East (10-10), 7 p.m.

Liberal pod—No. 14 Wichita North (3-17) at No. 3 Liberal (14-6); No. 11 Topeka (5-14) at No. 6 Manhattan (10-10), 7 p.m.

Wichita South pod—No. 13 Dodge City (5-15) at No. 4 Wichita South (13-7); No. 12 Wichita Northwest (5-15) at No. 5 Washburn Rural (13-7).

Class 5A boys sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at 7 p.m. Tuesday unless otherwise noted and championship games are played at the higher seed on Friday.

Maize South pod—No. 16 Valley Center (4-16) at No. 1 Maize South (20-0); No. 9 Emporia (13-7) at No. 8 Andover Central (13-7).

Kapaun Mt. Carmel pod—No. 15 Arkansas City (5-15) at No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (17-3); No. 10 Goddard (12-8) at No. 7 Hays (13-7), 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Andover pod—No. 14 Salina Central (6-14) at No. 3 Andover (16-4); No. 11 Topeka Seaman (9-11) at No. 6 Topeka West (13-7).

Great Bend pod—No. 13 Bishop Carroll (7-13) at No. 4 Great Bend (15-5), 6 p.m.; No. 12 Goddard Eisenhower (8-12) at No. 5 Hutchinson (14-6).

Class 5A girls sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at 7 p.m. Wednesday unless otherwise noted and championship games are played at the higher seed on Saturday.

Andover pod—No. 16 Goddard Eisenhower (6-14) at No. 1 Andover (20-0); No. 9 Hutchinson (12-8) at No. 8 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (12-8).

Maize South pod—No. 15 Arkansas City (7-13) at No. 2 Maize South (19-1); No. 10 Salina South (11-9) at No. 7 Valley Center (13-7).

Emporia pod—No. 14 Topeka West (8-12) at No. 3 Emporia (19-1); No. 11 Salina Central (10-10) at No. 6 Great Bend (14-6).

Bishop Carroll pod—No. 13 Andover Central (9-11) at No. 4 Bishop Carroll (17-3); No. 12 Goddard (9-11) at No. 5 Hays (15-5), 6 p.m.

Class 4A boys sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at 6 p.m. Wednesday unless otherwise noted and championship games are played at the higher seed on Saturday.

McPherson pod—No. 16 Buhler (5-15) at No. 1 McPherson (20-0), 7 p.m.; No. 9 Rose Hill (12-8) at No. 8 Concordia (12-8).

Hugoton pod—No. 15 Augusta (6-14) at No. 2 Hugoton (18-2); No. 10 Wellington (12-8) at No. 7 Mulvane (14-6), 7 p.m.

Circle pod—No. 14 Ulysses (8-12) at No. 3 Circle (18-2); No. 11 Scott City (10-10) at No. 6 Andale (15-5).

Abilene pod—No. 13 Chapman (8-12) at No. 4 Abilene (17-3), 7 p.m.; No. 12 Clay Center (10-10) at No. 5 Pratt (17-3).

Class 4A girls sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at 6 p.m. Tuesday unless otherwise noted and championship games are played at the higher seed on Friday.

Wellington pod—No. 16 Ulysses (4-16) at No. 1 Wellington (19-1); No. 9 Scott City (10-10) at No. 8 Buhler (11-9).

McPherson pod—No. 15 Hugoton (6-14) at No. 2 McPherson (16-4); No. 10 Mulvane (10-10) at No. 7 Clay Center (12-8).

Circle pod—No. 14 Rose Hill (6-14) at No. 3 Circle (14-6), 7 p.m.; No. 11 Chapman (8-12) at No. 6 Andale (12-8).

Clearwater pod—No. 13 Augusta (6-14) at No. 4 Clearwater (13-7), 7 p.m.; No. 12 Pratt (8-12) at No. 5 Concordia (12-8).

Class 3A boys sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at higher seed at 7 p.m. Monday unless otherwise noted. The remaining games will be played at the host site with semifinals played on Thursday and championship played at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Chaparral sub-state—No. 8 Chaparral (3-17) at No. 1 Cheney (18-2); No. 5 Neodesha (8-12) at No. 4 Wichita Trinity Academy (10-10); No. 7 Douglass (4-16) at No. 2 Wichita Collegiate (15-5); No. 6 Bluestem (4-16) at No. 3 Fredonia (13-7)

Southeast of Saline sub-state—No. 8 Smoky Valley (4-16) at No. 1 Hesston (17-3); No. 5 Council Grove (8-12) at No. 4 Southeast of Saline (11-9); No. 7 Halstead (7-13) at No. 2 Burlington (14-5), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Osage City (7-13) at No. 3 Santa Fe Trail (11-8).

Hoisington sub-state—No. 8 Larned (2-18) at No. 1 Ellsworth (16-4); No. 5 Kingman (7-13) at No. 4 Lyons (7-13); No. 7 Nickerson (4-16) at No. 2 Haven (14-6); No. 6 Russell (7-13) at No. 3 Hoisington (11-9).

Class 3A girls sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at higher seed at 7 p.m. Tuesday unless otherwise noted. The remaining games will be played at the host site with semifinals played on Friday and championship played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chaparral sub-state—No. 8 Wichita Collegiate (3-16) at No. 1 Cheney (16-4); No. 5 Bluestem (10-9) at No. 4 Chaparral (11-9); No. 7 Douglass (5-13) at No. 2 Neodesha (15-4); No. 6 Fredonia (7-13) at No. 3 Wichita Trinity Academy (11-9).

Southeast of Saline sub-state—No. 8 Council Grove (3-17) at No. No. 1 Halstead (17-3); No. 5 Southeast of Saline (15-5) at No. 4 Osage City (16-4), 6 p.m.; No. 7 Burlington (9-10) at No. 2 Hesston (17-3), 6; No. 6 Smoky Valley (14-6) at No. 3 Santa Fe Trail (16-3), 6.

Hoisington sub-state—No. 8 Lyons (1-19) at No. 1 Haven (13-7); No. 5 Russell (7-13) at No. 4 Larned (8-12); No. 7 Kingman (4-16) at No. 2 Hoisington (13-7); No. 6 Nickerson (5-15) at No. 3 Ellsworth (9-11).

Class 2A boys sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at higher seed at 7 p.m. Tuesday unless otherwise noted. The remaining games will be played at the host site with semifinals played on Friday and championship played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cherokee-Southeast sub-state—No. 8 Arma-Northeast (9-11) at No. 1 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (17-3); No. 5 West Elk (13-7) at No. 4 Sedan (13-7); No. 7 Cherokee-Southeast (9-10) at No. 2 Oxford (16-4), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Cedar Vale-Dexter (12-8) at No. 3 Erie (15-5).

Marion sub-state—No. 8 Herington (7-13) at No. 1 Moundridge (17-3), 7:30 p.m. on Monday; No. 5 Berean Academy (9-11) at No. 4 Hillsboro (12-8); No. 7 Inman (7-13) at No. 2 Ell-Saline (16-4); No. 6 Marion (8-12) at No. 3 Chase County (13-6).

Sedgwick sub-state—No. 8 Sedgwick (5-14) at No. 1 Wichita Classical (17-3); No. 5 Garden Plain (9-11) at No. 4 Remington (11-9); No. 7 Belle Plaine (5-14) at No. 2 Conway Springs (12-8); No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (9-11) at No. 3 Wichita Independent (12-8).

Class 2A girls sub-state schedules

Note: All first-round games are played at higher seed at 7 p.m. Monday unless otherwise noted. The remaining games will be played at the host site with semifinals played on Thursday and championship played at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Cherokee-Southeast sub-state—No. 8 Erie (4-16) at No. 1 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (20-0); No. 5 Oxford (7-13) at No. 4 Cedar Vale-Dexter (8-12); No. 7 Sedan (5-15) at No. 2 Cherokee-Southeast (11-9), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Arma-Northeast (7-13) at No. 3 West Elk (10-10), 6.

Marion sub-state—No. 8 Marion (8-12) at No. 1 Hillsboro (19-1); No. 5 Inman (14-6) at No. 4 Chase County (14-5); No. 7 Herington (8-11) at No. 2 Moundridge (17-3), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Ell-Saline (11-9) at No. 3 Berean Academy (15-5).

Sedgwick sub-state—No. 8 Sedgwick (2-18) at No. 1 Wichita Independent (16-3); No. 5 Garden Plain (6-14) at No. 4 Conway Springs (9-11); No. 7 Hutchinson Trinity (3-17) at No. 2 Remington (12-8); No. 6 Belle Plaine (5-14) at No. 3 Wichita Classical (10-10).

Class 1A Division 1 boys sub-state schedules

Note: All games played at host site with semifinals played on Friday and championship played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Burden-Central sub-state—No. 2 Norwich (13-7) vs. No. 6 Udall (4-16), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Burden-Central (16-4) vs. No. 4 Wichita Central Christian (7-11), 7:30.

Solomon sub-state—No. 2 Sylvan-Lucas (13-6) vs. No. 6 Canton-Galva (10-11), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Solomon (15-6) vs. No. 4 Little River (11-9), 7:30.

Class 1A Division 1 girls sub-state schedules

Note: All games played at host site with semifinals played on Thursday and championship played at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Burden-Central sub-state—No. 2 Wichita Central Christian (12-7) vs. No. 3 Pretty Prairie (10-8), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Norwich (17-1) vs. No. 4 Udall (9-12), 7:30.

Flinthills sub-state—No. 2 Olpe (16-4) vs. No. 3 Madison (15-5), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Flinthills (16-4) vs. No. 4 Colony-Crest (15-5), 7:30.

Solomon sub-state—No. 2 Sylvan-Lucas (15-4) vs. No. 3 Goessel (14-6), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Little River (20-0) vs. No. 4 Canton-Galva (14-7), 7:30.

Class 1A Division 2 boys sub-state schedules

Note: All games played at host site with semifinals played on Thursday and championship played at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lebo sub-state—No. 1 McPherson Elyria Christian (20-1) vs. No. 4 Hutchinson Central Christian (9-11), 6 p.m.; No. 2 Lebo (14-6) vs. No. 3 Hartford (10-11), 7:30.

South Haven sub-state—No. 1 Cunningham (16-3) vs. No. 4 Caldwell (9-11), 6 p.m.; No. 2 South Barber (13-6) vs. No. 3 South Haven (10-12).

Class 1A Division 2 girls sub-state schedules

Note: All games played at host site with semifinals played on Friday and championship played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lebo sub-state—No. 2 Hutchinson Central Christian (16-4) vs. No. 3 McPherson Elyria Christian (14-7), 6 p.m.; No. 1 Lebo (19-1) vs. No. 4 Hartford (8-12), 7:30.

South Haven sub-state—No. 2 Attica (13-6) vs. No. 3 Argonia (11-9), 6 p.m.; No. 1 South Haven (19-2) vs. No. 5 Cunningham (7-12), 7:30.