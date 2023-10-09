KSP: 1 dead, 1 injured following ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway into an “officer-involved shooting” that left a man dead and a deputy injured in Allen County, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Officials said the KSP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was asked to investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which took place at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 on New Buck Creek Road in Allen County.

KSP reported law enforcement officers were trying to find a person who was involved in a vehicle pursuit around 12:30 a.m. that day in Simpson County.

The Allen County coroner pronounced a man dead at the scene of the shooting, authorities said. However, there is no word on his identity or the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to KSP, a deputy from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but as of Sunday, Oct. 8, he is in stable condition.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case. Kentucky State Police

Police have not shared any additional details about the shooting or the pursuit that preceded it.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

