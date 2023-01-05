KSP arrests Greenup man for rape, incest

Jan. 5—ASHLAND — A Greenup County man has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of incest — forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age.

KSP Post 14 was made aware on Dec. 9, 2022, of sex abuse allegations against a female juvenile. During the investigation, detectives identified the offender as McDowell and obtained warrants, according to a press release.

When police located McDowell on Jan. 4 at a residence. A brief altercation ensued with detectives, according to KSP. Police said McDowell brandished a knife at which point he was disarmed and taken into custody.

McDowell was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center where he was treated and released to Boyd County Detention Center.

KSP Detective Sam Lawson is handling the investigation and further charges in Boyd County are pending, according to police.