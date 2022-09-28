KSP arrests Lancaster man in stolen vehicle

Sep. 27—On Sept. 25, Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a dispatch call in Richmond in which a woman stated a man was disturbing the peace and possibly in possession of a stolen vehicle.

As a result of an investigation, Gregory Seney, of Lancaster, was arrested and faces seven charges, including receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.

When troopers were in route, dispatch confirmed the 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Seney was listed as stolen from Williamsburg, according to the National Crime Information Center database.

According to an arrest citation, when KSP arrived on scene there were two women outside the residence. A trooper noticed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was driving out of the driveway with its headlights off.

At this time, the responding officer turned on the lights of his patrol vehicle and pulled up behind the Nissan Sentra. The driver of the stolen vehicle quickly exited the car and began approaching the KSP patrol car with his hands in his pockets, stated police documents.

The arrest citation alleged the officer then saw Seney drop a little blue ball from his pocket.

Seney then allegedly told troopers he was not going to go to jail and took an aggressive stance, but was eventually arrested by troopers.

The KSP responding officer then walked back to the stolen vehicle and recovered the blue ball Seney had allegedly dropped. An arrest citation stated the object contained a crystal-like substance that is consistent with methamphetamine.

While being questioned by trooper, Seney claimed the vehicle had been in his possession for a week or more and borrowed it from a "friend" who worked at Goodwill in Berea.

Seney told officers he was unaware the vehicle was stolen, a citation noted.

Seney also allegedly told troopers he had consumed methamphetamine and marijuana the day prior to coming into contact with law enforcement and operating the vehicle.

He was arrested without further incident and was transported to Baptist Health in Richmond.

Seney's operator's licensed was suspended due to a prior DUI from 2017, the arrest citation noted.

Seney was arrested Sept. 25 and was charged with receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, failure to wear seatbelt, operating on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (second-offense), and menacing.

Other arrests:

Brendan K. Hays, of McKee, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with first-degree criminal mischief of residential rental property and criminal littering.

Shane Maxwell, of Georgetown, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, theft-distribution shoplifting, and failure to appear.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and does not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.