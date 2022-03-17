KSP arrests man on drug charges after chase

Mar. 17—An Owensboro man is facing drug trafficking and felony possession of a handgun charges after leading Kentucky State Police troopers on a vehicle and foot chase Tuesday night.

KSP reports say the incident began at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when a trooper spotted George A. Condor, 40, of the 600 block of Clay Street, driving a motorcycle "traveling 60 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone" on Triplett Street. Reports say the trooper attempted to pull over Condor's vehicle, but Condor fled down Triplett Street to East 25th Street.

Reports say Condor stopped the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot, ignoring orders to stop. Reports say the trooper used a conducted energy weapon, but that the contacts broke when Condor fell down, and he tried to flee again. A second CEW cartridge was used, but Condor continued to flee until he was brought down and subdued by the trooper, reports say.

Troopers found a loaded handgun where Condor fell and found baggies containing suspected meth and heroin, reports say. They also found an EBT card that did not belong to Condor, reports say.

Condor was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of felony first-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, fraudulent use of a credit card and various traffic violations.

Condor was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.