KSP arrests operators of Ohio County boarding school on child abuse charges

Dec. 31—The Kentucky State Police has arrested the operators of an Ohio County boarding school on allegations of child abuse.

KSP troopers charged Kelly R. Vanderkooi, 52, the founder of Pilgrim's Rest Ministry of Reconciliation in Dundee, with first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12), which is a class B felony. He was also charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a misdemeanor, according to the Ohio County Detention Center website.

The arrest occurred Thursday afternoon. Troopers also arrested Johnathan M. Vanderkooi, 28, and Amanda Vanderkooi, 27. All three have a listed address of 1192 Boswell Road in Dundee.

Johnathan Vanderkooi was also charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12) and fourth-degree assault (child abuse). Amanda Vanderkooi was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Earlier this month, the Messenger-Inquirer reported KSP responded in late October to a report of first-degree criminal abuse at Pilgrim's Rest.

The facility has been investigated by both KSP and by the state Cabinet for Community Based Services in 2011, 2012 and 2020, but law enforcement did not pursue charges in those instances, according to records obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer.

Investigative reports from the previous KSP investigations said said students reported they were "made to do bear crawls and other exercises to the point their hands became injured."

Reports also said there were "also allegations of the students having their fingers bent backward and their ears pulled," of a student having his ear pulled until it bled, and of Vanderkooi stepping on a child's fingers when the child did not bear crawl fast enough.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP Post 16 in Henderson, said the most recent investigation was initiated by social workers.

"There were several complaints generated to social services related to physical abuse at Pilgrim's Rest," King said Friday.

Social workers conducted interviews with minors enrolled at the facility, and then contacted KSP, King said.

Detectives also conducted interviews with minors, and members of KSP's electronic crimes branch were also called in to investigate, King said.

"Ultimately, there were petitions generated" to remove at least some of the children from the school, King said.

The results of the interviews were presented to the Ohio County grand jury, who issued the indictments, King said.

"It's still under investigation," King said.

All three individuals were being held Friday on a $50,000 cash bond in the Ohio County Detention Center.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Ohio Circuit Court.