Jul. 13—Kentucky State Police discovered a pair of badly decomposed bodies inside a trailer in the Olive Hill area of Carter County on Tuesday, according to KSP Trooper Shane Goodall.

Goodall said authorities have not identified the bodies. They have not released gender, either.

KSP said no cause of death has been revealed yet.

The bodies have been transported to Frankfort for autopsy, and authorities hope to know more in the coming days.