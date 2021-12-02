KSP busts suspected drug dealer

Dec. 2—CATLETTSBURG — Kentucky State Police found a "chicken bone" in a man's pocket and a bit of meth in his underwear during a DUI arrest early Tuesday, according to court records.

Billy R. Eldridge, 44, of Grayson, was charged later that day on one count of first-offense meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic offenses including first-offense DUI.

He is being housed at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond, due to a bench warrant.

According to court records, a Kentucky State Trooper spotted Eldridge turning into the Catlettsburg Ramada without using his turn signal. KSP said Eldridge, who was not wearing a seat belt, had bloodshot eyes and appeared "very antsy."

After discovering the tags on his 2002 Chevy Silverado were dead and the suspect had a warrant, the trooper asked Eldridge to step out of the truck, records show.

During a frisk for weapons, the trooper felt an odd object inside the suspect's pockets, records show. When asked what it was, court records show Eldridge told him it was a "chicken bone."

"I asked Mr. Eldridge what a chicken bone was and he stated it was a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine," the trooper wrote in a criminal citation.

A 2018 entry into Urban Dictionary, an open source dictionary for slang terms in American English, defines a "chicken bone" as "a glass pipe with a spherical burner used to smoke crystal methamphetamine."

Meth is also sometimes referred to as "chicken powder."

After learning a new piece of black market lingo, the trooper found a wad of money on the suspect as well according KSP.

After emptying the suspect's pockets, the trooper asked Eldridge if he had anything else on him, records show.

The suspect said he had about a gram and a half of meth inside his underwear, records show. After turning over the meth to the trooper, records show Eldridge admitted to smoking some meth prior to getting behind the wheel.

