KSP: Carroll County High School student dead after shooting

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot Sunday in Owenton, Kentucky.

Around 1:20 a.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a call of a shooting at 3775 Squiresville Rd., according to KSP spokesperson Trooper Chad Johnson. The Owen County Coroner later pronounced the boy dead.

The boy was a student at Carroll County High School, according to a press release and confirmed by spokesperson Jennifer Willhoite. He would have been a junior and was active on the football team, a member of Future Farmers of America, and was a cheerleader.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” said Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

The school's football field will be open Monday to students who need a “safe space to gather, grieve or just be," said Principal Amy Sutter.

Timothy Stone, 40, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Carroll County High School student dead after shooting