KSP charges man with child sexual exploitation offense

Feb. 14—A Madison County man is facing charges related to child sexual abuse material after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

According to a KSP release, 21-year-old Daninte C. Hildabrand was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with one count of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

The charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Hildabrand's arrest was the result of of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered the man had shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

A release noted equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination, which resulted in Hildabrand's arrest.

He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administered by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.