KSP charges man with strangulation

Jan. 26—GRAYSON — Kentucky State Police charged a Grayson man Sunday with strangling a woman during an argument.

According to state police, Jimmy Sturgill, 37, choked a woman during an argument until she passed out.

Troopers searched for Sturgill, finding him at a home, according to state police. However, Sturgill fled on foot and was spotted by a game warden running across a field and apprehended, according to state police.

Sturgill was charged with first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing police, flagrant non-support and a bench warrant.