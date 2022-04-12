KSP charges McLean man with attempted murder

Apr. 12—The search for a McLean County man who was considered "armed and dangerous" ended Sunday night.

David Tyler Conrad, 37, of Rumsey was apprehended after a weekend-long search.

Corey King, Kentucky State Police's public affairs officer, announced Saturday morning that KSP were searching for Conrad stemming from an incident that occurred on April 7.

Conrad was issued general warrant out for his arrest for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of strangulation in the first-degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first-degree, wanton endangerment in the second-degree, assault — second-degree domestic violence and second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the complaint warrant, Conrad allegedly caused serious physical injury to a female by striking her in the facial area and body with his fists causing the female to fall to the ground; impeded normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the female by applying pressure on her throat or neck and began squeezing hard enough that the female blacked out twice and placed his foot on the female's throat in an attempt to hold the female down.

Additionally, the warrant states that Conrad allegedly made the statement that he was going to kill the female if she "didn't start talking;" attempted to impeded the normal breathing by strangulation until the female blacked out; held a gun to the female's head and restrained her movements; fired a handgun in the home while Conrad's foot was pressed on the female's neck while on the female was on the ground; and fired a handgun at the female when she was driving away from the scene in a pick-up truck.

McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell said that police attempted to make an arrest at Conrad's residence in the 1600 block of Kentucky Highway 138 E. Thursday night but he was not present and that Conrad was an acquaintance of the female.

Conrad's vehicle was found in the Rumsey area on Kentucky Highway 138 but was nowhere to be found, which prompted KSP to urge the public to contact the authorities if they had seen Conrad.

"It really stems on, at least the perception, that he was fleeing and that prompted a community concern," King said. "We did not know where he was at and, furthermore, there could have been a friend of his that was letting him stay at their house and may not have been completely aware of what was going on."

Frizzell said that the sheriff's office received tips throughout the weekend about Conrad's whereabouts but to no avail.

KSP and Frizzell confirmed Sunday that Conrad was arrested by Frizzell at approximately 9:15 p.m.

"I was able to get communication to (Conrad) through a third-party back and forth," Frizzell said. "Through that third-party communication, I convinced him that it was in his best interest to come peacefully and turn himself in."

Frizzell said that Conrad requested Frizzell to come out to Conrad's residence to arrest him.

Conrad was arrested without incident, according to Frizzell.

Conrad was then transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville by Jailer Chris Ellis where Conrad is currently in custody as of April 10.

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com