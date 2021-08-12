KSP detective gives details in investigation of Woodbine murder

Aug. 12—BARBOURVILLE — Murder, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges facing two Woodbine men are now heading to a Knox County grand jury following a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Joseph Masters, 33, and Charles "CJ" McVey, 37, appeared before Knox County District Judge John C. Chappell via teleconference from the Knox County Detention Center. Both men were arrested on July 30 after a death investigation turned murder investigation took place at a Hedden Flats Road residence in the Woodbine community.

Police were called to the residence during the early morning hours of the 30th to investigate the death of Matthew Welsh, 36. Preliminary investigation indicated Welsh was found dead after an altercation involving a stabbing.

On Monday, Detective William Howard with the Kentucky State Police Department testified that Welsh, Masters, Masters' wife, and three other individuals were at a party a the Hedden Flats Road residence the night of July 29.

Howard said no drugs were found during investigations the following morning, but added there was "quite a bit of alcohol."

Detective Howard testified that witnesses said Masters and his wife eventually left the party. He said the next morning, Masters, McVey, and an unidentified third male entered the residence armed with knives and a gun.

Howard says the three men had victims sitting on the couch and had duct taped one of the individuals who had stayed at the residence from the night before.

Howard says Masters had multiple knives on him when he re-entered the home. He says witnesses told him McVey had a gun pointed at them fitted with a laser attachment that he would shine in their eyes.

Witnesses also told Howard that Masters was threatening to stab them and to cut their fingers off because his wife had been raped by one of the three other men attending the party. Howard said an investigation into his wife's claims had been opened.

Howard testified that an ensuing altercation then occurred between Masters and Welsh, in which he says one of the witnesses said that both men were injured, but that Masters stabbed Welsh first. That same witness said they also saw McVey stab Welsh, as well. Howard testified that witnesses then said Masters, McVey, and the third man then all left in a minivan owned by Masters' wife.

Masters was located and apprehended later that day at a hospital in LaFollette, Tennessee and was lodged in the Campbell County Detention Center until his extradition back to Knox County.

McVey was later found at his father's residence in Corbin.

An investigation into the location of third man is still open.

Howard testified that he had attempted to interview both men following their arrests, but said Masters asked for lawyer and that McVey denied any of the allegations.

At the crime scene, Howard testified that investigators were able to locate a knife and used duct tape with several hairs sticking to it. Howard said a second knife was also located at McVey's father's residence. And while findings from testing the evidence have not yet been retuned, Howard said it "appeared" that the second knife found at McVey's father's residence did have blood on it.

Both Masters and McVey currently face one count of murder, four counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and four counts of kidnapping (adult) which will be presented to a Knox County grand jury. Both men are being held in the Knox County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bonds and are due back in court on August 27 for a pretrial conference.