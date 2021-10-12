KSP detective testifies in BCDC trial

Oct. 12—CATLETTSBURG — Statements between a former deputy jailer accused of taking part in killing an inmate in 2018 didn't match the video in the case, a Kentucky State Police detective testified Monday in trial.

Detective Jeff Kelley took the stand late Monday morning, spending the rest of the day on examination by Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley and defense attorney Michael Curtis.

It marks the sixth day of in the trial of former Boyd County Detention Center Sergeant Brad A. Roberts, who is accused with five other deputies of killing 40-year-old Michael Lee Moore as a result of abuse incurred on the night of Nov. 27, 2018, and the early morning of Nov. 28, 2018.

Moore was acting erratic after being booked on a public intoxication charge on Nov. 27, 2018. During the direct examination of Kelley, Copley played video footage of the abuse, noting each incident as it corresponded to his 17-count indictment.

Moore died at the Boyd County Detention Center on Nov. 29, 2018, after suffering two seizures hours prior to shift change. Roberts, who was supervisor of the shift, did not immediately seek attention for Roberts, according to testimony.

Kelley said he responded just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2018, to reports of Moore's of death. He and other KSP detectives took photographs of the scene, interviewed both staff and inmates and took incident reports from the jail. A few days later, Kelley said he received video footage from then-Lt. Gus Guzman showing the 36-hour stay Moore had in the facility.

At the scene, Kelley said he interviewed Roberts.

In clips played to the jury, Roberts said he was in the office doing paperwork when Moore came in on Nov. 27, 2018 — he said the man appeared to be on meth and was combative and spastic. After attempting to book Moore, Roberts said they had to strap him to a restraint chair.

Every time they let Moore out of the chair, Roberts said the inmate tried to fight deputies. During the initial interview, he never discussed deputy jailer Zachary Messer ramming the inmate's head into a wall, sweeping him off his legs while handcuffed or slamming him into a chair.

Story continues

Roberts then recounted to Kelley that Moore had two seizures on the morning of Nov. 29, 2018, but because Moore was responsive after each incident it was against jail policy to take him to the emergency room. Instead, Moore was strapped back into the chair so medical could take a gander at him when they came in on shift at 8 a.m. — Moore would ultimately be found unresponsive around 7 a.m. and was never successfully revived.

Kelley's next step in the investigation was going to Frankfort to observe Moore's autopsy.

Conducted by Dr. Lauren Lippenscott — who also testified Monday — the autopsy revealed Moore had suffered two acute fractures in on the back area of his rib cage, which resulted in 2 liters of blood filling up in his cavity.

Lippenscott determined Moore died as a result of blunt force trauma to the torso, she testified. During her cross-examination, Curtis hammered upon how calcium deposits found in Moore's rib cage, which were evidence of a previous fracture. Lippenscott testified the calcium deposits only indicated healing, but she could not determine how long ago the injuries occurred.

Also at issue during cross-examination was the extent of bruising found on Moore's body. Curtis compared photos taken by the coroner's office in which bruises on Moore's wrists, ankles and chest appeared more faint than in the medical examiner's office.

Lippenscott said differences in lighting, the camera used to take the picture and the angle can affect how the bruising looks. She said lividity — the settling of blood in a corpse — may appear as bruising but can settle out after a while and look different.

Curtis also forwarded the theory on cross-examination that the broken ribs may have been a result of Messer — who is 6-foot-4 and about 400 pounds — performing chest compressions. Lippenscott, who throughout the cross appeared frustrated with the veteran attorney's questions, said it's possible.

However, she noted the ribs would be broken on the front of the body, not the rear.

Following the autopsy, Kelley said he reviewed 1,500 clips compiled by Guzman and was able to find 17 instances that resulted in charges brought by the grand jury. The footage showed Moore being thrown into the chair, his head being bounced off the wall, his feet stomped on, being swept to the floor and being tipped in the chair.

One piece of footage stuck out to Kelley — after Moore was thrown into the chair, he was taken into the bathroom by the deputy jailers, unlike on the day shift where deputy jailers would escort Moore to the bathroom and wait outside.

Unable to see what exactly happened, Kelley went to the restroom and took photos of it, taking measurements of the commode.

During a second interview with Roberts at KSP Post 14, Roberts said he didn't see what happened inside the bathroom, but heard what he believed to be a head thump on the wall. He also said Messer had exerted excessive force on Moore, but he did not know what to do to his subordinate.

Copley noted Roberts did not write incident reports nor report what Messer did to his superiors. During the interview, Roberts said he did not know to write an incident report on the use of force, although there were some filed by Messer on Nov. 27, 2018, to which Roberts added supplements.

During cross-examination, Curtis grilled the detective for nearly two hours, walking through training, policies and procedures at the jail. He also questioned whether the detective was fishing for charges, rather than looking at what happened on video.

For instance, Curtis postulated a scene where Roberts appears to flick a restrained Moore in the head while wearing a spit mask might not be what it appeared.

"He could've flicked the hood," he said. "You can't tell from that, could you?"

Curtis also said a clip where Roberts appears to stomp on Moore's foot may actually show the sergeant stepping on the cuff of the inmate's pants cuff. When the detective said "that's not possible," Curtis accused the trooper of bias.

"You're biased, you're a cop. You want charges, you want a conviction," Curtis said.

"No, that's not correct," the trooper replied.

Curtis also played a video clip, showing a day shift officer briefly placing Moore in an arm bar. Kelley said he didn't believe it to be an arm bar, but "he was guiding him to the restroom."

On redirect examination, Copley asked the detective if the day shift had thrown Moore into a chair, knocked his head against the wall, bodyslammed him on the floor or tipped his chair back.

"No," the trooper said.

Kelley also noted Roberts during his interview said he was not present in the room when the chair was tipped on its back — video footage showed Roberts was in the room.

Curtis declined to re-cross exam the trooper.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com