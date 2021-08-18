KSP finds sex offender hiding in closet

Aug. 18—GREENUP — A couch-surfing sex offender saw his wave crash Sunday after troopers found him hiding in his mom's closet, according to court records.

Seth Andrew Reeves, 35, of Wurtland, is convicted of four counts of third-degree rape of a 15-year-old, according to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. He was initially charged in 2008 when he was 22, according to newspaper archives.

On Aug. 7, Kentucky State Police were told that Reeves had not updated his sex offender registration, court records show. KSP responded to his mom's house Sunday, looking for her son, records show.

Troopers asked her if he was there, records show. Upon a search of the house, troopers found Reeves hiding in a closet in a back bedroom, according to a citation.

After being told multiple times to exit the closet, troopers "went hands-on with Mr. Reeves" and yanked him out of there, records show.

Once detained, Reeves told troopers he'd been couch-surfing for the last two months, records show.

It wasn't Reeves' first time he'd run afoul with the sex-offender registry — according to a 2014 article in The Daily Independent, Reeves was indicted in Greenup County on charges of first-offense failure to comply with the registry and possession of child pornography.

Reeves was charged in the latest incident with second or greater offense of failure to comply with the registry and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com