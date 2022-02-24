KSP: Hay fires away on Crow Way

Feb. 24—ARGILLITE — An 87-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after state police said he fired a gun into a man's windshield.

According to Kentucky State Police, Herman Hay and the victim got into an argument on Crow Way in Greenup County. When the victim got into his vehicle to drive away, Hay pulled out a gun and blasted three rounds through the windshield, KSP stated.

The victim was not hit in the fire — he drove away to his home and called 911, KSP stated.

Hay was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. KSP was assisted by the Greenup County Sheriff's Office, Little Sandy Fire Department and Greenup County EMS.

The case is still under investigation.