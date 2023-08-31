KSP identifies man killed in Bowling Green officer-involved shooting from July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Nearly two months after a Bowling Green shooting left a man dead and an officer critically injured, Kentucky State Police (KSP) shared new information about the investigation into the incident.

Officials said the Bowling Green Police Department asked for KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 6.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said Bowling Green Officer Matt Davis and a department-approved ride-along were responding to a disturbance complaint at America’s Car-Mart on Russellville Road.

According to KSP, while Davis was investigating the incident, Esteban Lowery grabbed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer. Davis tried to deflect the weapon and distance himself from Lowery, but the man allegedly fired multiple rounds, hitting Davis and incapacitating him.

When additional officers arrived at the scene, they found Lowery unresponsive, officials said. First responders performed life-saving measures for both Lowery and Davis at the scene.

Authorities said Lowery was brought to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Davis was reportedly taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” KSP said in a statement released on Wednesday, Aug. 30. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

This news comes nearly a week after the Bowling Green Police Department announced Davis was making progress at the Nashville hospital and his medical team believed he could be released soon.

