KSP investigating after 3 found dead in Ohio County; fourth found in burned building

Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation in Ohio County after three people were found apparently shot to death Wednesday and a fourth body was found Thursday in a burned building nearby.

Police and firefighters were first called to a home in the 5700 block of U.S. 62 West in the McHenry area of Ohio County at about 4:30 p.m Wednesday, according to state police. Responders found there were three people outside the home dead of apparent gunshot wounds, and a detached building at the home was in flames.

The Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out the fire, and on Thursday a fourth body was found inside the building that had burned, according to state police.

The autopsies for the first three victims found were scheduled for Thursday. The autopsy on the fourth victim found had not yet been scheduled.

The victims found outside included two males and one female, WFIE 14 News in Indiana reported.