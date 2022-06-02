KSP investigating deputy-involved fatal shooting

Jun. 2—LAUREL COUNTY — A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling said Andy Brock, 46, of Taylor Bridge Road in London, was pronounced dead at his residence on Tuesday afternoon after a confrontation with Laurel County Sheriff's deputies. Brock was shot by a deputy at that time.

No details on why deputies were at Brock's residence have been released, nor is any information on what led to the shooting.

Deputies were called to the residence and the shooting taking place around 1:30 p.m.

The Kentucky State Police were called to conduct the investigation — a common occurrence when another law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting situation.

KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said on Wednesday afternoon that the name of the deputy was not being released, pending the ongoing investigation.