KSP investigating officer-involved shooting, man charged with attempted murder of LEO

Nov. 4—CANNONSBURG — Kentucky State Police is investigating a Wednesday night officer-involved shooting after the Boyd County Sheriff's Department said an Ashland man pulled a gun on a deputy at a traffic stop.

The shooting occurred at around 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Musser Lane in Cannonsburg, after a deputy tried to pull over the suspect for not having a license plate, according to the sheriff's office.

Following a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect took off on foot, the sheriff's department said.

During the foot chase, Christopher W. Artrip pulled a pistol on the deputy and pointed it directly at him, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's department said the deputy in turn fired his duty weapon and struck Artrip, leaving him with a what KSP described as a non-life threatening injury.

KSP stated Artrip was taken by Boyd EMS to St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington for treatment.

Neither the deputy nor any other members of the community were injured in the incident, according to KSP and the sheriff's department.

According to the sheriff's department, Artrip faces charges of no registration plates, fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving on a license suspended due to DUI, resisting arrest and attempted murder of a police officer.

The deputy involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods. The sheriff declined to release the name of the deputy.

Woods released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"First and foremost, I'm glad my deputy is ok and no lives were taken," Woods said.

KSP was called in at the request of the Boyd County Sheriff's Department to investigate the matter. KSP stated it is "committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation." KSP also stated it does not release certain details until all the facts are gathered.

Trooper Shane Goodall said, at this time, KSP cannot release more information.

