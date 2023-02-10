KSP investigating shooting death in Calhoun

Feb. 10—The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man who died after a Thursday-morning shooting in McLean County.

KSP reports say Steven G. Powell, 20, of Calhoun was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after being transported from a home in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said troopers were called to the home at 3:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting. Powell was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

King said there were other people in the home, and investigators are attempting to determine the course of events.

"They are tracking down some leads and are pulling surveillance footage" from the area, King said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the shooting, he said.

"It's something they are trying to piece together," King said.

Powell is expected to undergo an autopsy Friday morning at the state medical examiner's office in Madisonville, King said.

KSP and the McLean County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.