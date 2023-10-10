KSP investigating shooting involving Somerset man and Clinton County deputy

Oct. 10—The Kentucky State Police is investigating a multi-county police pursuit that took place in July in which the suspect, a Somerset man, was shot and killed by a Clinton County deputy.

KSP released an update Monday that named the person who was killed as Mark Buchanan, 56, of Somerset. The deputy involved in the shooting, Clinton County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Deputy Brad Cross was placed on administrative leave for two weeks.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation showed that on July 11 a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a 2010 Nissan Titan which was suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Buchanan, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Buchanan was the only person in the vehicle.

The pursuit continued along Ky. 90, entering into Clinton County, where CCSO Deputy Cross took the lead.

Cross attempted to pass Buchanan's vehicle, where Buchanan reportedly intentionally collided his vehicle with Cross's cruiser.

On Cross's third attempted to pass, KSP reported that Buchanan once again attempted to hit Cross's vehicle, but Cross "was able to avoid the collision by performing evasive maneuvers with his cruiser. ... Deputy Cross then discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking [Buchanan], causing the vehicle to come to a stop."

While Clinton County EMS responded and attempted to render aid, Buchanan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.

KSP stated that CCSO followed its policies by placing Cross on a two-week leave. KSP said that Cross has been with the department for two years, and is a 23-year law enforcement veteran.

KSP's investigation is continuing.

