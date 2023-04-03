KSP investigating strange incident

Apr. 3—LOAD — Kentucky State Police are investigating a macabre discovery Friday afternoon as a suspicious death.

According to state police Post 14, troopers found a car on fire on Saw Pit Road out in Load.

Troopers discovered skeletal remains inside the car.

On Monday, Trooper Shane Goodall of Post 14 said troopers are awaiting an identification of the remains found inside the vehicle.

"Once we can get an ID, that will determine where this investigation is heading," he said. "This is very suspicious."