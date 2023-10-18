KSP investigating Sunday shooting

Oct. 18—CATLETTSBURG — An investigation has been launched by Kentucky State Police after an officer-involved shooting sent one to the hospital Sunday evening.

Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs said deputies arrived to the 7400 block of Twin Fork Road around 6:30 p.m. in response to a welfare check, which ultimately led to one deputy firing a gun.

Shane Goodall, KSP Post 14's press correspondent, said Boyd County Sheriff's Department requested assistance by the agency's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which is now leading the investigation.

One male was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.

KSP's CIRT has jurisdiction to review any officer-related shootings at the request of any agency in the state.

With the investigation still in its infancy, no additional details have been released, however, Reihs and Goodall confirmed no deputies were injured in the incident.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com