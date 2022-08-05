KSP: Lawrence Co. man shot wife

Aug. 5—CHERRYVILLE — Kentucky State Police arrested a Lawrence County man early Thursday following a shooting in Cherryville, according to a press release.

Herbert Fletcher, 43, of Cherryville, is accused of shooting his wife during an argument around midnight, state police said.

His wife was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa before being transferred for further treatment in Pikeville, according to troopers.

Fletcher is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The case is still under investigation by Post 14 detective Jeff Kelly.