KSP looking for motive in Paintsville shooting

Sep. 13—PAINTSVILLE — Kentucky State Police are still trying to determine the motive in a Friday shooting that left three dead in Paintsville.

Ronnie R. Pack, 21, is accused of shooting his wife, 36-year-old Myrtle Renee Dorton, and her aunt, 56-year-old Paula Wells. Richard Morman, 56, was also killed at the scene.

WOWK 13 reported Morman was Pack's uncle. However, a state police spokesman said the relationship he had with the other victims is unclear. Trooper Michael Coleman said the investigation is too early to tell what led to the shooting.

The three were killed in a shooting on Depot Road late Friday morning — a trooper apprehended Pack an hour later resulting in the suspect raising his gun and pointing it at the officer, according to the Paintsville Herald.

State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, per an announcement released Monday.

Pack was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital — he was booked Monday at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center at around 3:30 p.m.

According to social media accounts associated with Pack and his Renee Dorton, the two were engaged in March of this year and married on July 18.

Obituaries for Dorton shows she left behind six children.