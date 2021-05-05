KSP: Meth, gun located at traffic stop

May 5—Reading almost like a reboot of "Easy Rider," Kentucky State Police located a gun and a backpack full of crank at Saturday traffic stop in South Shore, according to court records.

A little after 10 p.m., a state trooper spotted a white Suzuki crotch rocket with two people riding on it heading north on Ky. 7 with loud exhaust and a dead tag, records show.

Upon being pulled over at the intersection of South Shore Drive and U.S. 23, the operator — 26-year-old Daniel Brant, of South Shore — told the trooper he had a pistol on him, an arrest citation states.

The trooper pulled the gun out of Brant's waistband and asked him if he was a convicted felon, records show.

Brant stated he was and dispatch confirmed as much, according to the citation.

Brant and his passenger, 27-year-old Taylor J. Henry, of Portsmouth, were both sporting backpacks, records show. Inside Brant's backpack, the trooper found a large quantity of suspected meth. While inside Henry's backpack, they found an unknown white substance and a glass pipe, records show.

Brant was charged with first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense trafficking in an unknown substance, possession of a pistol by a convicted felon and numerous traffic violations.

Henry was charged with first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense trafficking in an unknown substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brant is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, while Henry is being held on a $2,500 bond.

