KSP: Multi-county I-75 pursuit ends with discovery of deceased female in vehicle

Jan. 18—A multi-county pursuit from Madison to Laurel County ended Wednesday with the discovery of a deceased female inside the suspect vehicle.

Details are sketchy regarding the female, whose body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. But Kentucky State Police Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington confirmed that foul play is suspected in the woman's death.

The incident began when state troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving carelessly along I-75 in Madison County.

"The driver did stop but when troopers approached the vehicle he took off at a high rate of speed," Pennington said. "The pursuit went through multiple counties including Madison, Rockcastle and Laurel. While in Laurel County, we received assistance from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and other agencies to get this vehicle to slow down. Continuing through Laurel County, the vehicle struck several Kentucky State Police cruisers. The troopers were able to get the vehicle stopped and got the suspect detained."

Pennington said that's when the situation became more complex.

"Troopers located what they thought to be a body in the back seat of the vehicle. On further investigation, they did locate a deceased female in the back of the SUV," he said. "The suspect has been arrested. Charges are pending."

Pennington continued to state the identity of the woman is still unknown but the investigation continues.

"We're trying to find out where this crime happened at — whether it happened on the interstate or if it happened in another county or another state," he added. "That's the thing that the troopers and other investigators are trying to put together."

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be from Florida.

A press release with more details of the situation will be released at a later time when more information is available from the investigation.

Pennington said he was unsure of charges from other counties.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, Pennington said. Those included Kentucky State Police from London Post 11, Richmond Post 7, London City Police, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Rockcastle Sheriffs Office, Mt. Vernon Police. Other agencies were there to help with this investigation.

"This is a unique case. It's just troopers and officers just out doing their job," Pennington said. "You think you've got a pursuit and you find this."