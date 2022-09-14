KSP names Richmond man as person of interest in Lee County death investigation

Sep. 14—BEATTYVILLE — The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33, of Richmond.

According to a release from KSP, Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County.

Law enforcement have warned that Reed is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Reed's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the State Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Tamika L. McDaniel, 52, of Beattyville.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Beattyville Police Department and Lee County Coroner's Office.