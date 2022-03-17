KSP: Olive Hill man arrested for child porn

Mar. 17—OLIVE HILL — An Olive Hill man was arrested Tuesday following a child sexual abuse material investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Larry David Lewis, 37, was arrested on 12 counts of possession of child pornography depicting a child less than 12 years of age and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a child over 12 years of age.

Lewis was booked at the Carter County Detention Center.

According to KSP, investigators discovered Lewis had been distributing child porn on the internet. After a search warrant on Tuesday they arrested and interviewed Lewis, according to KSP.

The investigation was headed up by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which consists of 26 local, state and federal agencies working together to combat the enticement of minors on the internet and child porn.