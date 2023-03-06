KSP: Prelim. autopsy shows no trauma in Wilkerson case

Mar. 6—ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police announced Monday that preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on a 34-year-old man who died in police custody over the weekend showed no trauma.

KSP said Clarence Wilkerson's death "could possibly be related to preexisting medical conditions."

Wilkerson, of Ashland, died Saturday after being taken into custody by Ashland Police in the area of Boyd Street.

Video taken at the scene shows APD officers surrounding Wilkerson and dragging him into a cruiser, despite him stating he couldn't breathe and barely being able to stand on his own.

Wilkerson is reported to have died at a local hospital.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley confirmed Monday that all involved officers were placed on administrative leave Saturday, per department procedure.

KSP said Wilkerson was wanted on a warrant. A look into Boyd County Court records show Wilkerson had a bench warrant stemming from a 2017 misdemeanor public intoxication/second-degree fleeing case.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.