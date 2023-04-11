UPDATE: KSP releases cause of death in Wilkerson case

Apr. 11—ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police released the cause of death in the case of 34-year-old Clarence Wilkerson, who died in the custody of Ashland Police last month.

According to police, he died as a result of drug intoxication and a bad heart. Wilkerson's older brother, La Juan, said the family anticipated the finding and looks forward to the next step in the process.

"We knew things could look this way, they same way it did in the George Floyd case, but at the end of the day, a human died in the custody of law enforcement and was never rendered aid or given a chance to see a doctor or a jail cell," he said. "On to the next step of the process."

Wilkerson died at King's Daughters Medical Center March 4 shortly after being arrested by Ashland Police. In video footage shot by a bystander, Wilkerson appears to be handcuffed and in medical distress while officers appear not to be alarmed.

In a news release Tuesday, KSP said the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office "ruled the official cause of death of Mr. Wilkerson is acute methamphetamine intoxication in the setting of an attempted arrest."

Per KSP, Wilkerson had "along with methamphetamine, had amphetamines and THC in his blood upon toxicology testing." Police also stated Wilkerson had a "medical history of a prior condition that included congestive heart failure, hyperlipidemia and diabetes," which are listed as contributing factors in the death.

KSP also released the names of the officers involved in the incident — Officer John McCormick, Officer Chris Brislin and Officer Tony Floyd. McCormick has been a police officer for 16 years, seven of which he spent at APD, Brislin for 17 years and Floyd for 21 years.

Out of the three officers, McCormick has been accused of excessive force in the past, when he and the department were sued in connection with a 2019 incident in which he was accused of throwing a man into a bush during a civil dispute between a husband and wife.

That case was settled out of court in December 2020.

When reached for comment, Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley referred all inquiries to KSP.

Capt. Howard Blanton of Kentucky State Police confirmed Tuesday that the case is still open and active.

In a statement sent days after Wilkerson's death, the city of Ashland said, "As soon as the investigation is complete, it will be released to the public."

