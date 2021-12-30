KSP releases preliminary details after man shot by officer in Elizabethtown

Kentucky State Police has released the findings of its preliminary investigation into a shooting death by a police officer in Elizabethtown on Dec. 11.

According to KSP, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department were on a service call in the area of Wingfield Court in Elizabethtown on Dec. 11. After completing the call, officer Detrick Cooper saw a suspicious vehicle with a man inside and proceeded to investigate with no other officers accompanying him.

The man in the vehicle was later identified as Christopher Sterusky, 29, of Radcliff, Ky.

Cooper was attempting to identify Sterusky outside of the vehicle before Sterusky became uncooperative and attempted to get back into his vehicle, KSP said. A physical altercation began, in which Sterusky brandished a knife and attempted to stab Cooper.

Cooper then shot Sterusky with his agency issued firearm, according to KSP. Sterusky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Corner.

KSP said Cooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Health Hardin by other Elizabethtown Police Department Officers.

Cooper, a six-year veteran with the department, was placed on administrative leave for two weeks.