KSP searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

Feb. 13—Kentucky State Police are looking for an Island man in connection to a shooting death that occurred Thursday at a home in Calhoun.

Troopers are searching for William C. Arant, 18, of Island, in connection to the shooting of Steven G. Powell, 20, of Calhoun.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Arant, who is considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to KSP. He was last believed to be in the Owensboro area and is also known as "Conor" or "Willie."

Powell was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after being transported from a home in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said Thursday that troopers were called to the home at 3:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting. Powell was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

KSP and the McLean County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

KSP is requesting anyone who knows the whereabouts of Arant to contact Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local police agency or leave anonymous information by downloading the free KSP mobile app.