KSP searching for escaped inmate

Jun. 1—The Kentucky State Police Richmond post is currently searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond early this morning.

The inmate, identified in a Kentucky State Police (KSP) release as Tyler J. Blevins, escaped the center around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to KSP, Blevins is 32-years-old and is from Vanceburg, KY.

He is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, weighing 203 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators also noted that Blevins has a surgical scar on his abdomen and multiple tattoos on his arms, chest, back, and left wrist. Blevins is known to frequent Lewis, Mason, and surrounding areas.

Blevins was serving a sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and burglary.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Tyler J. Blevins is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Albert Lagrange.