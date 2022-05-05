KSP: Shooting suspect may be connected to physical assault, too

May 5—FLATWOODS — Kentucky State Police have largely concluded on-the-ground canvassing in the Flatwoods area in connection with Monday's shooting of Officer Tommy Robinson, a trooper has confirmed.

Post 14 spokesman Shane Goodall said a little bit of evidence was recovered in the vicinity of where 41-year-old Jonathan Lee Smithers is accused of shooting Flatwoods Police officer Robinson during a call for a suspicious person early Monday.

According to Goodall, as the investigation is buttoned up, additional charges will be filed against Smithers in both Greenup and Boyd counties.

Goodall confirmed prior to the shooting, Smithers may have been connected with a physical assault in Boyd County. He said that assault relates to a disturbance at the Flatwoods Super Quik early Monday morning.

Smithers is also being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a child pornography charge — he is due to be arraigned in circuit court on that warrant today, before Judge John Vincent.

On Wednesday, a family member of Robinson's released an update on his health, stating the officer is interacting with the family, but still bed-bound due to his wounds.

"This isn't the news we wanted today, but there is always a silver lining and I have never met a Robinson that isn't willing to fight like hell," she wrote.

Bare Arms has launched a fundraiser for Officer Tommy Ronbinson, wherein every "Back the Blue" shirt sold, they will donate 100% of the proceeds to Officer Robinson between May 2 and May 9.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com