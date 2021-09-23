KSP: Western Kentucky kidnapping victim killed in murder-suicide after police chase

A missing Western Kentucky woman and her suspected kidnapper are dead after a police chase that ended in Lincoln County Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the victim, Tammy Beechum, and the suspect, Thomas Hungerford, died in what appears to be a murder-suicide. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said the two died after a shooting.

According to KSP, Beechum was originally taken in Cadiz at a business parking lot on Lafayette Street. Officers said they were able to identify Hungerford as the suspect after conducting interviews and an investigation at the scene.

KSP initially said Hungerford was armed and dangerous. He was Beechum’s estranged boyfriend, police said.

According to KSP, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, troopers spotted what was believed to be Hungerford’s vehicle on U.S. 27 in Lancaster. Hungerford fled from troopers and eventually stopped on the same road near Stanford.

Troopers approached the vehicle and found Beechum’s and Hungerford’s bodies inside, according to the press release.

Beechum was 53 while Hungerford was 65.