KSP: Woman falsely reports kidnapping to get ride

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read

Jan. 7—BURNAUGH — Kentucky State Police have charged a Webbville woman with falsely reporting a kidnapping in order to get troopers to give her a ride, according to court records.

Early Wednesday, troopers responded to a Marathon gas station on U.S. 23 in Burnaugh, finding a woman who stated she had run 10 or so miles from the Birdhouse in Louisa after being held against her will, court records show.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Rae A. Jackson, said she had met up with a man on New Year's Day via the internet and stayed with him for three days, records show.

Jackson reported when she tried to leave the man, he choked her, pulled her hair, flicked her nose, held her down and penetrated her with a metal object, records show.

Another trooper spoke with the clerk at the gas station, who said Jackson didn't arrive on foot, but was dropped off by a Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy, the citation stated.

When Jackson was confronted with this information, court records show Jackson admitted to making the story up in order to get a ride from troopers, after she left a drug rehab in Louisa.

She then went on to state she had used a bit of meth prior to calling the troopers, records show.

Jackson was charged with falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication, both misdemeanors. She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At Least 12 Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Philadelphia Row House

    A fire in a Philadelphia row house killed at least 12 people Wednesday morning. Eight people were living in the first-floor unit and 18 people were living in the second-and-third-floor unit, according to officials. Photo: Alejandro A. Alvarez/Associated Press

  • Man who shot, killed teen at Allen Park in Crestview sentenced to 40 years

    A 26-year-old man will serve 40 years in prison for the June 24, 2020 murder of Steed Corsey Jr. in Crestview.

  • Coast Guard announces safety rules after deadly boat fire

    The Coast Guard has announced several new safety rules following the deadly blaze that sent dozens of people on a scuba diving boat to a watery grave off the California coast more than two years ago. The Labor Day 2019 fire that killed 34 people aboard the Conception off Santa Barbara marked the deadliest marine disaster in modern state history and led to criminal charges and calls for tougher regulations for small passenger vessels. Under interim rules that take effect over the next two years, boat owners will be required, among other things, to install fire detection and suppression systems, provide better escapes and use devices aboard that make sure a night watchman is alert and making frequent rounds.

  • Ex-Michigan House speaker denies sex assault allegation

    A former Michigan legislative leader on Friday denied allegations that he raped his future sister-in-law starting when she was 14 or 15, saying they had a sexual relationship for years but that both were consenting adults. Lee Chatfield, a Republican who led the House in 2019 and 2020, has had multiple extramarital affairs including with his accuser, his attorney Mary Chartier said in a statement. The woman, 26, is one of Chatfield's sister-in-laws, her lawyer Jamie White said.

  • Judge rejects plea deal for soon-to-be Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega

    A Pueblo judge rejected a plea agreement for soon-to-be City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega, who faces charges of felony criminal mischief.

  • Sidney Poitier: A trailblazing life in his own words

    As a trailblazing actor to generations of Black performers in Hollywood, Sidney Poitier often spoke about his larger off-screen role. Poitier, who died Thursday at the age of 94, entered the film industry at a time when portrayals of African Americans were generally stereotypical. In interviews and in his 2000 autobiography, “The Measure of a Man,” Poitier spoke and wrote about the hardships, responsibilities and importance of his historic ascent in Hollywood.

  • Video shows man engulfed in flames after police used Taser on him

    Jason Jones, 29, died at a New York hospital in December.

  • Coast man sexually abused at least six young boys ages 5 to 14 for years, records say

    An investigation began shortly after one of the boys, now his teens, broke down and told his parents a man had been sexually assaulting him since the age of 5, according to the records. Here are the details.

  • ‘Just Senseless’: North Carolina Man Arrested After Firing Fatal Shot Through Driver Side of His Pickup Truck While Son Confronted Black Man In Road Rage Incident

    A 32-year-old Black veteran and father of three was shot and killed in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this week after a road rage confrontation with a […]

  • Watch: Video shows man strangling woman with a shoelace at Miami airport bus stop

    An attack captured on surveillance video shows a man strangling a woman with a shoelace at a Miami International Airport bus stop as she fights for her life and another man comes to the rescue.

  • Lisa Montgomery, a Kansan who cut a baby from a mother's womb, faces execution soon. Here is her story.

    Kansan Lisa Montgomery, who endured years of sexual and physical abuse, murdered an expectant mother and took the baby. She is to be executed Tuesday.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's family rejected plea deal for hate crime charges

    Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were convicted in state murder charges in November.​

  • Self-described First Amendment auditor Tased by Cape Coral police outside fire department

    A cell phone video shows Floyd L. Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, walking in front of a Cape Coral Fire Station carrying a black, zippered case.

  • Family Fumes After Capitol Rioter Out on Bond Kills Young Mom in Drunken Crash

    U.S. Department of JusticeA 22-year-old woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was drunk and driving in the wrong direction on Wednesday night when she killed a young mom and seriously injured another driver, authorities said.Emily Hernandez was driving west in the eastbound lanes in Franklin County, Missouri, just after 7 p.m. when she crashed into another car that spun into the median strip and struck cable barriers, police said. Both vehicles “swerved to avoid each other,” according to

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle Group

    (Bloomberg) -- The juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial whose press comments may result in a new trial for the convicted socialite works as an executive assistant at private-equity giant Carlyle Group Inc.In video and newspaper interviews since the Dec. 29 verdict, the juror said he was a victim of sex abuse as a child and that his story helped sway other members of the panel who questioned the credibility of some of Maxwell’s accusers. Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced f

  • Fugitive Mob Boss Captured After Being Spotted on Google Street View

    Google MapsWhen police arrested Gioacchino Gammino—one of Italy’s most wanted mafia fugitives—in a Madrid suburb last week, he asked how on earth they found him. Did someone rat him out or did he accidentally leave a clue?Gammino insisted he had not called his family for more than a decade and had been living under a false name. “We saw you on Google Maps,” the police told him, showing him a fuzzy photo of himself standing outside a greengrocer store in 2018.Gammino, 61, had escaped from Rome’s

  • Chicago PD told to increase arrests or face demotion after meeting with mayor: report

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reportedly warned Chicago police leaders that they will be demoted or lose their lose jobs if […] The post Chicago PD told to increase arrests or face demotion after meeting with mayor: report appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Burger King employee fired gun during robbery that killed Niesha Harris-Brazell

    A Burger King worker fired a gun during the robbery that resulted in the death of Niesha Harris-Brazell, suggesting the 16-year-old was killed in a crossfire.

  • Stepmom of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Used Her for Welfare, Cops Say

    New Hampshire AGThe stepmother of Harmony Montgomery has now been charged in connection with the ongoing saga to find the 7-year-old who was last seen in New Hampshire in 2019.Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Wednesday on one count of welfare fraud after allegedly continuing to collect food-stamp benefits for Harmony. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that between Dec. 2019 and June 2021, Montgomery obtained more than $1,500 in food-stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf—even though

  • Idaho Deputy Claimed Famous Speedskater Died of Mad Cow Disease. The Truth May Be Much Weirder.

    Instagram/YouTubeA married sheriff’s deputy who emigrated to the U.S. from Russia in 2007 has been implicated in the bizarre death of a champion speedskater who she claimed had wasted away after suddenly contracting mad cow disease.Friends of former Olympian Boris Leikin told The Daily Beast that they watched the super-fit athlete grow increasingly disoriented and frail while his supposed lover kept him isolated, refusing to let others communicate with him before she allegedly stole his life sav