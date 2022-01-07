KSP: Woman falsely reports kidnapping to get ride

Jan. 7—BURNAUGH — Kentucky State Police have charged a Webbville woman with falsely reporting a kidnapping in order to get troopers to give her a ride, according to court records.

Early Wednesday, troopers responded to a Marathon gas station on U.S. 23 in Burnaugh, finding a woman who stated she had run 10 or so miles from the Birdhouse in Louisa after being held against her will, court records show.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Rae A. Jackson, said she had met up with a man on New Year's Day via the internet and stayed with him for three days, records show.

Jackson reported when she tried to leave the man, he choked her, pulled her hair, flicked her nose, held her down and penetrated her with a metal object, records show.

Another trooper spoke with the clerk at the gas station, who said Jackson didn't arrive on foot, but was dropped off by a Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy, the citation stated.

When Jackson was confronted with this information, court records show Jackson admitted to making the story up in order to get a ride from troopers, after she left a drug rehab in Louisa.

She then went on to state she had used a bit of meth prior to calling the troopers, records show.

Jackson was charged with falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication, both misdemeanors. She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com