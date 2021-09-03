KSU briefly locked down after one killed in shooting at nearby apartment complex

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Hartwell, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sep. 3—A man was shot and killed at a Kennesaw apartment complex, causing a police manhunt and a "secure in place" alert for the nearby Kennesaw State University campus.

Cobb Police responded to a report of a shooting at the TownPark Crossing apartments on George Busbee Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk. Officers found a male victim who did not survive his injuries, and Cobb Police began searching for the assailant in the surrounding area, including portions of the campus.

The KSU alert was in effect from about 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Multiple officers with rifles drawn were on the grounds of the Austin Residence Complex's 900 building, near the intersection of Chastain Road and Kennesaw State University Road, according to an eyewitness account.

KSU students and staff were told to stay inside via an automatic alert and warned that there were possibly armed suspects on campus. KSU personnel were being told to avoid the area of George Busbee Parkway between Frey and Chastain roads.

Cam Williams, a sophomore living in the Austin Residence Complex's adjacent 700 building, said he woke up around 5 p.m. as he received the first alert.

"So I come out of my room, next thing I see is cops coming around the corner with (assault rifles) and everything," Williams said, who added that he was told he couldn't re-enter his room after he came outside.

Cobb Police were still at the TownPark Crossing apartment complex at 7 p.m. Thursday, as a wrecker arrived to remove a vehicle. Charles Hall, a nearby resident, said he was on his way out of the complex around 3:15 or 3:30 p.m. when he saw three police cars speeding in the opposite direction. He spoke to the complex's maintenance man, who heard several gunshots.

Another resident, Hall said, reported seeing a body and a "puddle of blood" inside one of the building's stairwells. Hall then saw police arrest a man coming out of one of the buildings.

Details about the number of suspects associated with the incident were not available at press time Thursday.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SimpliFed serves up $500,000 pre-seed toward infant nutrition support

    Feeding babies can take many different forms, and is also an area where parents can feel less supported as they navigate this new milestone in their lives. Enter SimpliFed, an Ithaca, New York-based company providing virtual lactation and a baby feeding support platform. The startup announced Friday that it raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by Third Culture Capital.

  • India gives Biological E nod to study its COVID-19 vaccine in children, teens

    India has granted homegrown drugmaker Biological E permission to begin midstage studies of its COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents, according to an official statement on Friday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company on Sept. 1, the statement https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1751664 said. So far, six vaccines have been authorized for use in the country where only about 11.28% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to Johns Hopkins data https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/india.

  • Global biodiversity conference opens in southern France

    French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to urge world leaders and institutions to safeguard biodiversity as they work to curb climate change and support human welfare at a global summit starting Friday in southern France. The conference, which is held every four years, focuses on urgent actions needed to protect wildlife. Several recent studies have reported that many of the planet's ecosystems are severely strained by global warming, over use and other threats.

  • China's Alibaba promises $15.5B for development initiatives

    E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping’s campaign to spread China’s prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives. Alibaba said it will invest in 10 projects for job creation, “care for vulnerable groups” and technology innovation. Alibaba and other Chinese tech giants including games and social media service Tencent Holdings Ltd have announced plans to invest in social welfare, technology development and other ruling party priorities in response to pressure to align with Beijing’s political and economic plans.

  • Nev. Man Was Allegedly Tortured for Hours, Forced to Walk off Cliff, as 3 Charged with Murder

    Authorities allege Roy Jaggers, 27, was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and ax before being shot and killed

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jaquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • This fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card sees woman facing a year in prison and $5,000 fine in Hawaii

    An Illinois woman was arrested in Hawaii, accused of falsifying vaccination documents to skip the state's mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated visitors

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • They wait with tears, fears. KY family hopes this FBI search unearths Crystal Rogers

    Crystal Rogers’ grandpa and grandma sit for hours daily near the site FBI investigators are searching in Bardstown. Will they finally know what happened to her and her father?

  • The Gun Maker Being Sued for the Sandy Hook Shooting Wants School Records for Some of the Children Who Died

    Remington has filed subpoenas to obtain report cards, attendance lists and other academic records for five of the children who were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

  • A Trump Organization executive who prosecutors have been trying to flip is set to testify for a grand-jury investigation into the company

    Matthew Calamari Jr. was served a subpoena to testify in front of the grand jury for the Manhattan DA's investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Mum's tribute to daughter, 12, who took her own life 'after being raped and bullied’

    Semina Halliwell died on 12 June after spending four nights in hospital.

  • Lawyer: Parkland suspect shouldn't be called 'the killer'

    Attorneys for the former student accused of murdering 17 at a Florida high school want prosecutors and their witnesses barred at trial from referring to him as “an animal,” “a thing,” “the killer” or in any manner they believe is derogatory. Nikolas Cruz's lead attorney also argued Wednesday that prosecutors and their witnesses should be barred at trial from calling the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland “the massacre,” “the schoolhouse slaughter," “an execution” or other “inflammatory” terms. Assistant public defender Melisa McNeill told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Cruz should only be referred to by his name or as “the defendant" at trial and the shooting should be called “the incident,” “the tragedy,” the “mass shooting” or other neutral terms.

  • Rudy Giuliani Gets Pranked On Cameo, And It's A Doozy

    The former Donald Trump attorney obliviously praised a group that has investigated one of his clients.

  • Man Identified In On-Air MSNBC Confrontation Arrested In Ohio, Criminal Charges Filed – Update

    UPDATED with arrest information: U.S. Marshals arrested Benjamin Eugene Dagley on Thursday at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio, and the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has filed criminal charges against the man it says accosted MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during an on-air live segment Monday. Dagley was charged by the Gulfport police with two […]