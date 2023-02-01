KSU president speaks out after two students arrested for attacking another student

Feb. 1—Kennesaw State University Kathy "Kat" Schwaig said in a statement Wednesday that the alleged beating of a Black student by two white students "goes against everything we stand for at KSU."

On Friday, Jan. 27, Kennesaw police named 20-year-olds Gauge Dakota Stanley of Chatsworth and Kole Zuba Reasoner of Flowery Branch as suspects in the Jan. 22 beating of Jalique Rosemond.

According to police, the incident occurred at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, about a mile west of the KSU campus.

Reasoner was arrested Saturday and Stanley on Sunday, each accused of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

Around midnight on Jan. 22, police allege, Reasoner and Stanley attacked Rosemond in the parking lot of West 22, punching and kicking him to the point of breaking his nose, according to arrest warrants for both men.

Rosemond told police who responded to the scene that his attackers had repeatedly called him the N-word.

"You've heard me speak many times about the importance of community at our University, and an attack on one individual is an attack on our very principles," Schwaig said in her statement. "Hate or violence will never be condoned at KSU."

Schwaig said the university "will host important conversations for students to come together as a community, access resources, and learn from one another" next week.

Reasoner was held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond and Stanley on a $15,000 bond, and both have bonded out of jail, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.