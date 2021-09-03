KSU receives 'all clear' following police search for suspect near Kennesaw campus

Sep. 3—Kennesaw State University students were told around 6 p.m. Thursday it was safe to return to campus activities after a suspected shooting locked down the campus earlier in the afternoon.

Police with weapons drawn were on Kennesaw State University's campus, apparently as part of an earlier call that began as a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

Multiple officers with rifles out were on the grounds of the Austin Residence Complex at the 900 building, near the intersection of Chastain Road and Kennesaw State University Road, according to an eyewitness account.

KSU students and staff were previously told to stay inside via an automatic alert and warned that there were possibly armed suspects on campus. KSU personnel were being told to avoid the area of George Busbee Parkway between Frey and Chastain roads.

Cam Williams, a sophomore living in the Austin Residence Complex's adjacent 700 building, said he woke up around 5 p.m. as he received the first alert.

"So I come out of my room, next thing I see is cops coming around the corner with (assault rifles) and everything," Williams said, who added that he was told he couldn't re-enter his room after he came outside.

Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said police were investigating what appears to be a drug-related shooting at the nearby TownPark Crossing Apartments. Officers were working there with at least one K-9 in their search for suspects.

It is unclear at this time how many suspects there are or details of the incident.

The MDJ is working to find out more. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.