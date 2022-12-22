KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2022

Unidentified Company Representative: Good afternoon. Let's begin KT's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation. This earnings release call is currently being webcasted live on our website, and you can follow the slides as you listen in on the call. Before we begin, please note that today's presentation includes financial estimates and operating results under the K-IFRS standard that have not yet been reviewed by an outside auditor. As we cannot ensure accuracy and completeness of financial and business data, aside from historical performances, please be reminded that these figures may change going forward. With that, I will hand it over to our CFO, Kim Young-Jin, to present on Q3 2022 earnings.

Kim Young Jin:

Unidentified Company Representative: Hello. I'm Kim Young-Jin, KT's CFO. I will begin with the performance highlights for Q3 2022. During the third quarter, we continued on with our digital platform transition and made preemptive responses to uncertain external environment. And as a result, we are seeing stronger growth and profitability from DIGICO and B2B. On a cumulative basis for the third quarter, consolidated service revenue was KRW 16,980.8 billion, which is up 6.3% on year and operating profit reported KRW 1,538.7 trillion, up 18.1% on year. Cumulative basis, standalone service revenue for Q3 was KRW 11,843.9 billion, and standalone operating profit reported KRW 1,057 billion, recording a growth of 2.0% and 8.3% year-over-year, respectively.

Under the DIGICO strategy of expanding the playing field, we are seeing explosive growth from core businesses, which include B2B, DX, media and content, finance and cloud and IDC. In B2B business supported by KT's nationwide coverage, fixed wireless infrastructure and customized DX services for customers in different segments, we are leading the market by driving business DX digital transformation demand. The order volume is usually a leading indicator for top line revenue growth. And on Q3 cumulative basis, orders were up by 21% year-over-year, reaching KRW 2.97 trillion. AICC, which is a flagship service for B2B and DX, we are seeing expanding demand from the financial sector. And since embarking on a full-fledged business in 2021, we've been sustaining an uptrend in growth, driving Q3 2022 cumulative revenue up by more than 100% year-over-year.

KT Cloud continues to post growth leading the public cloud market, gaining market share, #1 position in terms of number of services and winning businesses who migrate over to public cloud. Leading the innovation and development of the pay TV market, KT's IPTV reinvented itself under a new brand name, Genie TV back in October, positioning itself as one of the growth pillars of the DIGICO business. We also plan to adopt AI-powered curation service and make the leap as a media portal cutting across VOD and OTT and the media content platform. Following the success of Attorney Woo, the original dramas; Recruit, Good job, Love Is for Suckers and I Am Solo, which is an entertainment program, continue to create buzz and had a popular run. For K Bank, Q3 deposit was KRW 13.5 trillion; loans KRW 9.8 trillion and 8.01 million customers, with all of the operational indicators displaying an uptrend, widening the profit.

Also to broaden the DIGICO domain and strengthen our capacity, we are pushing for alliances and cooperation with leading businesses from respective segments of our core business. To bolster growth and competitiveness of the OTT business, KT and CJ ENM decided to merge their respective OTT businesses, and we received relevant approval from KFTC in October, and we'll see the merger take place as of December, the 1st. KT Submarine, which is a specialized construction contractor for submarine cables, onboarded LS Cable & System, who is one of Korea's biggest cable manufacturer as a strategic shareholder in order to prepare for another leap forward. Following the strategic partnership with Shinhan Financial, CJ and Megazone, in September, we also partnered up with Hyundai Motor Group to be at the very forefront of future mobility.

There was also a share swap to guarantee long-term implementation and business cooperation. We plan to identify opportunities to cooperate and create business synergies across connected cars, UAM and 6G-based autonomous driving and many more. Now, I will run through financial highlights for Q3 '22. Operating revenue was up 4.2% on year to KRW 6,477.2 billion, while operating profit was up 18.4% on year, reporting KRW 452.9 billion. Net profit was down 3.4% on year to KRW 326.2 billion. EBITDA was up 6.4% on year, reporting KRW 1,359.7 billion. On the next page, I will talk about the operating expense. On the back of inflation and rise in prices and spending for DIGICO and B2B business expansion, operating expense was up 3.2% year-over-year, reporting KRW 6,024.3 billion.

Next is financial position. Debt-to-equity ratio as of September end '22 reported 127%, down 4.1 percentage points Q-on-Q. Net debt ratio was down 2.3 percentage points on quarter, reporting 40.6%. Next is CapEx. KT Group's Q3 cumulative CapEx was in total KRW 2,386.3 billion. KT separate basis CapEx spend was KRW 1,864 billion. Major subsidiaries CapEx comprising financial, media and content, cloud and IDC and real estate amounted to KRW 522.3 billion. Next is on the breakdown of performance by each business line. Driven by subscriber growth from premium services of wireless and Internet, telco B2C business was -- business revenue was up 0.6% year-over-year, reporting KRW 2,356.7 billion. On the back of 5G subscriber growth, wireless revenue was up 1% year-over-year, reporting KRW 1,547 billion.

5G subs came in at 7,950,000, expanding to 57% of the total subscriber base. And through combined management of our MVNO and the MNO market business, we were able to sustain the total wireless subscriber net addition trend. Broadband Internet revenue was up 2.6% year-over-year to KRW 600.3 billion, driven by subscriber growth around GiGA Internet. Fixed line revenue was down 7.8% year-over-year to KRW 209.4 billion. Next is DIGICO B2C business. DIGICO B2C business saw sustained growth of media and mobile platform users, with its revenue growing 3.6% on year, reporting KRW 558.5 billion. IPTV business was up 5.8% year-on-year on the back of high ARPU, subscriber expansion and growth from platform-based revenue. Next is on Telco B2B business.

Telco B2B business saw even growth from enterprise Internet data and voice call, with its revenue up 9.5% year-over-year, reporting KRW 546.4 billion. On the back of DX transition, we've seen continuous growth in data traffic usage by businesses. And on growing demand for premium services, enterprise Internet and data revenue posted 10.9% year-over-year growth. Enterprise voice call posted 6.8% year-on-year growth on preemptive response to the MVNO market expansion and net addition trend from enterprise voice call. Next is DIGICO B2B. DIGICO B2B business is growing in step with expanded DX demand from businesses, which is a structural change to which we are responding proactively. As such, revenue, which includes KT Cloud, was up 9.9%, reporting KRW 592.4 billion, with its steep uptrend continuing.

Enterprise DX posted 8.3% year-over-year growth, as we drove differentiation of incumbent telco services like the enterprise messaging underpinned by DX. Well, thanks to AICC and smart mobility business growth, AI and new biz revenue reported 14.1% rise year-over-year. Next is on the performances from our major subsidiaries. Driven by rise in credit card acquiring volume and new business additions such as issuing a BC branded credit card, BC card revenue was up 10.8% on year, reporting KRW 984.2 billion. Skylife revenue was up 50.3% year-over-year to KRW 268.1 billion on the back of growth from MVNO and Internet resale businesses and growth from content business from SkyTV. Content subsidiary revenue was up 24.7% on year, reporting KRW 301.2 billion, driven by rise in e-commerce revenue, digital ads and ramping up of KT's StudioGenie's business.

So far, this was an update on KT's Q3 '22 earnings. Despite rate hikes, inflation and uncertain macro backdrop, which created a challenging business environment, KT was still able to achieve both revenue and profit improvements underpinned by robust growth of KT's DIGICO's core portfolio of businesses, including B2B, DX, media and content, finance and cloud and IDC. We will continue to elevate our corporate value by placing momentum behind the growth of business portfolio around DIGICO, B2B and by improving profitability underpinned by cost structure innovation. Once again, my gratitude to investors and analysts for joining us today, and I look forward to greater interest and support going forward. Thank you. For more details, please refer to the document that we have previously circulated.

We will now begin the Q&A session.

