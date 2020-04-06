KT to Export IPTV Service to Thailand

Contract Signed with 3BB TV for US$19 Million IPTV Service

Comprehensive Solutions for Installation, Operation, Quality Management

Springboard to KT's Effort to be Asia's Top Media Enterprise

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT) announced the signing of a US$19 million contract today with Thailand's 3BB TV Co. Ltd. to provide commercial IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) service to the Southeast Asian kingdom.

Kim Youngwoo, head of KT’s Global Business Office, is signing contract with Thailand’s 3BB TV Co. Ltd. President Subhoj Sunyabhisithkul through video conference to provide commercial IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) service to the Southeast Asian kingdom. More

3BB TV, an affiliate of Jasmine Group will combine its ultra-speed Triple T Broadband internet connection with the IPTV service. With the combination, the Jasmine Group expects to become Thailand's No. 1 telecom operator.

KT will provide its Thai partner with all necessary solutions and technology to commercialize IPTV service within Thailand in the latter half of this year. They include IPTV/OTT (Over the Top) solution, CDN (content delivery network), network optimization, advertisement/e-coupon/search/channel recommendation services, set-top box devices, and E2E service assurance solution.

The South Korean telecom giant said the contract was signed in a video link-up today. The signing ceremony as well as most preparatory negotiations had to be conducted online as travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented travel and face-to-face meetings.

To maintain the launch schedule of the commercial IPTV service in Thailand, KT said that it will immediately embark on solution development in Korea. Installation of solutions and necessary tests will begin in Thailand as soon as the coronavirus crisis has been contained.

KT explained that, in view of the looming global economic downturn, it is seeking a long-term, growth-oriented service delivery strategy tailored to local circumstances.

KT and Triple T Broadband, also known as TTBB, signed a comprehensive IPTV consulting agreement in September last year. Based on its experience and know-how in IPTV business over 12 years, KT advised TTBB on network architecture, market differentiation and value-added services, displaying the potential returns from commercial IPTV service.

KT plans to provide an IPTV platform and set-top box design as well as media content. The latter will be optimized for TTBB's network environment and local customer preferences, reflecting UI/UX (user interface/user experience).

Through the Thai project, KT aims to utilize South Korea's advanced IPTV capabilities in expanding its overseas outreach and becoming Asia's top global media enterprise.

"This is a great opportunity to introduce our outstanding capability in IPTV business in the global market. For 3BB TV, we will provide all possible assistance so that it rapidly becomes Thailand's No. 1 IPTV provider," said Kim Youngwoo, head of KT's Global Business Office. "This project will enrich our experience, giving us a springboard to expand cooperation with internet providers around the world as a leading global media enterprise."

Subhoj Sunyabhisithkul, president of 3BB TV, said, "Jasmine Group has long aspired to commercialize IPTV service. We will succeed for sure. Beyond IPTV, we look forward to continued cooperation with KT in AI (artificial intelligence), GiGAeyes for smart security and other high-value platforms."