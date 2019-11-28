Ktima Kostas Lazaridis's (ATH:KTILA) Wonderful 502% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Ktima Kostas Lazaridis S.A. (ATH:KTILA), which is 502% higher than three years ago. Better yet, the share price has risen 7.2% in the last week.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Ktima Kostas Lazaridis moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ATSE:KTILA Past and Future Earnings, November 28th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ktima Kostas Lazaridis has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 100% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Ktima Kostas Lazaridis scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GR exchanges.

