KTLA’s Yule Log returns for Christmas 2023

L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 invites you and your loved ones to warm up by a virtual fire this Christmas as we present our annual Yule Log broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The KTLA Yule Log with a live KOST 103.5 FM radio simulcast of holiday tunes airs from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from 4 a.m. until noon on Christmas Day on KTLA 5, KTLA+ and KTLA.com.

The KTLA/KOST Yule Log is not just a broadcast – it’s an invitation to experience the magic of Christmas morning in Southern California. Gather your loved ones, cozy up in your PJs, and let KTLA and KOST 103.5 sprinkle a bit of seasonal enchantment into your day. Don’t miss the chance to make your Christmas morning merry, bright, and unforgettable!

Merry Christmas from your friends at KTLA 5!

