KU basketball meets elite defense at Oklahoma Saturday: prediction, betting odds

The No. 6-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team will travel to Norman to play Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) lost to Texas Tech on Monday while OU lost to Baylor Tuesday.

Kansas leads the all-time series 156-69. It’s be the teams’ last regular-season matchup as conference foes; OU joins the SEC next season.

Here’s a scouting report and prediction for the game:

No. 6 Kansas at No. 25 Oklahoma

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV/streaming ESPN

Opponent’s record: 18-7, 6-6 Big 12

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 30

Betting line: Kansas is 1.5-point favorite

All statistics are from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and EvanMiya. KenPom stats only include Division I competition.

Oklahoma Team Strengths

Effective defense: The Sooners rank No. 23 in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.1). Adjusted defensive efficiency is the number of points allowed per 100 possessions. In comparison, Kansas ranks No. 17.

Nothing easy inside the arc: OU ranks No. 9 in opponent two-point percentage, limiting teams to just 28.9% shooting inside the arc.

Quality strength of schedule: Oklahoma has played plenty of formidable opponents, ranking No. 73 in strength of schedule.

Oklahoma Team Weaknesses

Turnover galore: OU ranks No. 228 in turnover percentage (18).

Minutes: The Sooners rank No. 272 in minutes continuity percentage (26.4%).

Struggling to create turnovers: OU doesn’t do a great job of causing turnovers, ranking No. 194 in opponent turnover percentage (17).

Oklahoma Name to Know

6–foot-2 junior guard Javian McCollum (No. 5)

+ Leading scorer (14 ppg)

+ Decent rebounder for his size (2.7 rebounds per game)

+ Good free throw shooter (shooting 93.3% from the line)

+ Quick hands (.9 steals per game)

+ Quality facilitator (3.5 assists per game)

- Not a great shooter from deep (shooting 31.9% from 3-point range)

- Turnover prone (2 turnovers per game)

Tale of the Tape

OU’s excellent at getting easy looks in the paint. The Sooners passed the ball around here until they saw an opening inside.Rivaldo Soares rolled to the rim, received the pass and turned it into a quick slam.

Kansas needs to keep an eye on Soares as he’s excellent as a roller around the basket. He’s shooting an eye-popping 82.9% at the rim this season.

KU will seek to form a wall in the paint and not get caught ball-watching.

Game Prediction

This game could go either way, especially if Kevin McCullar is forced to sit out injured again.

It’s rare for Bill Self-led teams to lose two straight, but this Jayhawks team is 1-5 on the road in Big 12 games this season.

The key for KU will be to limit turnovers and take quality shots inside the arc. The Jayhawks don’t take or make many 3-pointers.

Defensively, Kansas needs to limit Oklahoma in the paint, and inside the arc in general — two-pointers account for 50.5% of OU’s points.

I think KU will get back on track and win this game.

Kansas 72, Oklahoma 68

Shreyas’ pick to cover the spread: Kansas (-1.5)

Shreyas’ season record: 17-6

Shreyas’ record against the spread: 12-11

KU Player to watch: Nick Timberlake

If McCullar misses the game or plays limited minutes, all eyes will turn toward Nick Timberlake.

In KU’s loss to Texas Tech Monday, he scored a team-leading 12 points — marking his second straight solid outing offensively.

Let’s see if he can build off that momentum. KU needs him at his best to beat OU in Norman.