KU basketball vs. Manhattan College: Probable starters, tip time, streaming info + more

THE DETAILS

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Allen Fieldhouse.

Streaming: Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Manhattan Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Daniel Rouzan 6-8 Soph. 16.0 F 0 Seydou Traore 6-7 Fr. 12.0 G 4 Brett Rumpel 6-4 Soph. 10.0 G 2 Jaden Winston 6-0 Fr. 8.0 G 3 Perry Cowan 6-4 Sr. 6.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 12.0 C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 21.0 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-7 Sr. 22.0 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 0.0 G 13 Elmarko Jackson 6-3 Fr. 8.0

About Manhattan (1-0): Manhattan opened the season with a 61-59 victory over Bryant on Monday in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The Jaspers earlier dropped an exhibition game at Saint Joseph’s, 78-68. … Manhattan was picked to finish 11th in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in the league’s preseason coaches poll. Rider was picked to win the conference ahead of Iona and Canisius. … John Gallagher is in his first season as Manhattan coach. He came to Manhattan from Hartford where he led the Hawks to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He was Hartford’s coach from 2010-22, compiling a 169-207 record. … Hartford went 15-9 during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season in which the Hawks won the America East Tournament and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Gallagher led Hartford to two other postseason tournaments during his tenure. Prior to Hartford, Gallagher served as an assistant coach at Boston College, Penn, Lafayette College and LaSalle. … Manhattan has 14 new players on the roster this season with just three returnees from a year ago when the Jaspers were 12-18. … Manhattan College is located in Bronx, New York. ... The unique nickname of Manhattan College’s athletic teams, the Jaspers, comes from one of the college’s most memorable figures, Brother Jasper of Mary, F.S.C., who served at the college in the late 19th century. A native of Ireland, Brother Jasper arrived at Manhattan College in 1861 as the head of resident students. During years at Manhattan, he founded the school’s first band, orchestra, glee club, various literary clubs, and became the school’s first athletic director.

About No. 1 Kansas (1-0): KU and Manhattan will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball. … KU is 16-1 against current membership of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC): 4-1 vs. Iona, 3-0 vs. Rider, 2-0 vs. Canisius, 2-0 vs. Niagara, 2-0 vs. Saint Peter’s, 2-0 vs. Siena and 1-0 vs. Fairfield. … KU last faced a MAAC team in 2021, when the Jayhawks defeated Iona 93-83 on Nov. 28, 2021 in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida. … Through one game, KU leads the country in field goal percentage at 69.6% and is second in 3-point field goal percentage at 56.5%. ... KU is second in the country in assists per game (34.0). … KU is 300-17 at Allen Fieldhouse in the 21-year Bill Self era. …Kansas is trying to open 2-0 for the 12th time in Self’s 21 seasons at KU. … KU’s Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar this week were named to the 2023-24 Naismith Trophy preseason top 50 watch list. KU is the only team with three players on the list and is one of just eight schools with multiple players.