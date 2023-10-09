KU football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Five things to know about Jayhawks’ next game

The Kansas football team dominated all facets of the game in its 51-22 win over UCF on Saturday.

Kansas running back Devin Neal rushed for 154 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, leading a KU rushing attack that totaled 399 yards.

The now-No. 23-ranked Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to keep their momentum going in Stillwater, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks would become bowl eligible for the second straight season with a win on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) earned their biggest win of the season thus far by upsetting Kansas State 29-21.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s game...

KU football vs. OSU game details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network; WHB (810) in Kansas City

Early betting line: Kansas is a 3 1/2-point favorite

Five things to know

1. OSU has had the Jayhawks’ number in Stillwater. The Jayhawks haven’t defeated the Cowboys in Stillwater since 2007, their lone win in Stillwater since 1995. OSU’s dominance over KU doesn’t end there — the Cowboys are 9-1 in the last 10 games. A positive sign for the Jayhawks? The one win came last season, when Kansas won 37-16 to reach bowl eligibility. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 41-30.

2. OSU running back Ollie Gordon will test KU’s defense. He’s put together an excellent season, rushing for 366 yards with three touchdowns in five games. He’s averaging 6.3 yards per carry and rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys’ victory over K-State.

3. Oklahoma State started the season with a three-quarterback competition between Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel. The three-quarterback rotation lasted three games; Bowman has been the starter since OSU played Iowa State in Week 4. Bowman was publicly named starter for the first time this season against the Wildcats. He has thrown for 748 yards and two touchdowns, but also three interceptions.

4. KU should feast on the ground vs. the Cowboys. OSU is giving up an average of 154 rushing yards per game on 4.2 yards per carry. Against UCF, Kansas nearly had three different rushers break 100 yards: Neal and Daniel Hishaw both had over 100 yards; Dylan McDuffie finished with 91.

5. The player to watch on OSU’s defense is linebacker Nickolas Martin. Martin leads the Cowboys in sacks (3), tackles (45) and tackles for loss (6.5). He had 17 tackles, one sack and one interception against Kansas State. KU’s offensive line will have to keep an eye out for Martin on linebacker blitzes and the running backs will need to be aware of him coming out of the backfield.