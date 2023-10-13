KU Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, time, TV info for Saturday game

After a dominant win over UCF, the Kansas football looks to keep the momentum going on the road against Oklahoma State.

The No. 23 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) face Oklahoma State (3-2, 1-1) in Stillwater at Boone Pickens Stadium. Like last season, the Jayhawks would become bowl-eligible for the second straight season with a win against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are coming off a massive 29-21 upset over K-State.

Let’s break down this weekend’s matchup …

Game details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network; WHB (810) in Kansas City

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Betting line: Kansas is a 3 -point favorite

Prediction

Well, it looks like another week with Jason Bean starting at QB for Kansas after multiple reports came out that star QB Jalon Daniels is ‘doubtful’ to play.

Kansas hasn’t won in Stillwater since 2007 and is 1-9 in its last ten games against the Cowboys.

Still, the Jayhawks should roll here.

The biggest focus for KU’s defense will be limiting Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon. He’s rushed for 366 yards with three touchdowns in five games and averages 6.3 yards per carry.

Alongside him is quarterback Alan Bowman, who has started for the Cowboys since week three against Iowa State.

He has thrown for 748 yards and two touchdowns but also three interceptions and is not bes QB KU has faced this season..

On the flip side, KU’s offense needs its run game to establish its presence early and take an early lead. That would allow Bean to be more comfortable and not force passes into tight coverage.

If KU’s run game continues to dominate, I don’t think this game will be super close

Prediction: Kansas 28, Oklahoma State 21

Shreyas’ pick to cover: Kansas (-3)

Shreyas’ record: 6-0

Shreyas’ record against the spread: 3-3