KU Jayhawks receiver Trevor Wilson faces charges; case against Tanaka Scott dismissed

Charges of suspicion of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon were dismissed against University of Kansas football wide receiver Tanaka Scott for lack of probable cause on Friday, a Douglas County district attorney office representative told The Star.

Scott, a redshirt freshman from Mobile, Alabama, who had been arrested on Thursday afternoon with KU teammate Trevor Wilson on “suspicion of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon” charges, was released from custody sometime either Thursday night or Friday.

Meanwhile, Wilson, a redshirt junior wide receiver from Tallahassee, Florida, had his first appearance in court via Zoom at 3:15 p.m., Friday. Wilson was given a $5,000 own-recognizance bond and was to be released from Douglas County jail shortly after his court appearance. Wilson’s next appearance is slated for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The prosecutor asked for Wilson’s bond to be set at $25,000; his bond was set by Judge Blake Glover at $5,000.

According to the Douglas County jail booking log, Lawrence police arrested Wilson and Scott at 12:34 p.m. Thursday. The arrest location was listed as the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue.

The statute and description listed on the booking log: “aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon.”

Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, responded to a request for details on Thursday night:

“We were called to the Quik Trip on the northeast corner of 23rd and Haskell about 11:30 today. A man said two men driving two different vehicles displayed two separate weapons then drove away. No one was physically injured. Lawrence Police found the two vehicles described by the reporting party, two men, and two weapons at the nearby Club Carwash. Both men were arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail,” McCabe wrote in an email.

Another detail provided by the police spokesperson: “One car has been described to me as a red Dodge Charger. The other an orange Challenger. The reporting party tells us he was sitting in traffic on Haskell heading southbound approaching 23rd when the Charger pulled up next to him, opened the door, stood up and displayed the weapon. He says the driver said a few words, then got back in his car and drove into the Quik Trip lot. The challenger followed the Charger and displayed a weapon as he passed by, according to the victim. “

KU Athletics spokesperson Daniel Berk said in an email to The Star Thursday night on behalf of KU athletics: “We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously. We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Wilson started his college career at the University of Buffalo. He had 27 receptions for 364 yards and one TD for KU a year ago, playing in all 12 games while starting seven. Scott played in two games and redshirted last season.

A request for comment on Friday’s developments was not immediately returned by KU athletics.